Exclusive: Obi Emelonye debuts official trailer for ‘Money Miss Road’

When Josiah’s wife, Lucy (Oma Iyasara) arrives without notice and with their three daughters, Joseph (Achufusi) checks into a local hotel. But, a mix-up lands him in a room belonging to Diokpa (Charley Boy), a local criminal Lord.

What Joseph finds in Diokpa’s room changes his life and that of his friend Josiah (Josh2Funny) thus sparking a game of cat and mouse with Diokpa tracing the two Joes all the way to Lagos where they have become the biggest boys in town.

Principal photography wrapped for the Joy Odiete (Blue Pictures Entertainment) produced comedy last year November after weeks of filming in Abuja. The film is written and directed by Emelonye with Odinaka Emmanuel Offia credited as Executive Producer.

Watch the trailer:

2022 is set to be a busy year for Emelonye with the release of his long-awaited Babajinda biopic 'Badamasi', and the forthcoming premiere of 'Money Miss Road'.