Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has unveiled his next project post- Covid-19 as an epic feature film set in the ancient Oyo Empire.

The script for the upcoming picture titled 'Ódu' has already been commissioned as confirmed by Afolayan in a recent IG Live interview with Pulse. The new movie was originally billed to be a series titled 'Ódu: The Capsule of Tales' but the ace movie maker further disclosed that he decided to make a feature film first due to the length of time required to produce a series.

Afolayan shared: "I commissioned my next script this week thanks to the lockdown. ' Ódu: The Capsule of Tales' which is to be set in the Oyo empire 16th century. I know series takes time so I am going to make a movie version titled Ódu set in the 15th/16th century and that is the film that I'd be shooting next'.