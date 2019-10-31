The biggest games of Carabao Cup are scheduled for Wednesday 30th October. Your favourite teams go head to head with Liverpool vs Arsenal, Chelsea vs Manchester United. Absolutely unmissable Round Four action in Carabao Cup LIVE on SuperSport 3 & 4 from 8:30pm for all football lovers.

And for unrepentant Wrestling fans! Join us this Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the heavyweight night of WWE action with Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury, Team Flair vs. Team Hogan, and more of your favourite WWE Superstars battle it out in ‘Crown Jewel’. Things are about to heat up, be sure not to miss out from 6pm, live on the WWE Pop-Up Channel 128 on DStv. It’s not called the Crown Jewel for nothing. See for yourself!

Where are the Tyler Perry fans? Get in here. We have the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Sistas and The Oval showing 31st October and every Thursday... exclusive to BET (ch. 129) on DStv from 8:30pm. These stories will move you and you can’t afford to miss fresh international drama series from Tyler Perry. Stay connected to DStv.

Exciting shows you can’t afford to miss!

Same Thursday 31st October, you can also catch New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé. Watch your favourite couple Angela & Michael as they continue to celebrate their engagement party in Nigeria. Tune in to TLC (ch. 135) on Thursday at 8pm.

Come 1st November 2019, delectable actress Nancy Isime will debut her own show on Africa Magic rightly named ‘The Nancy Isime Show’. It’s on Africa Magic Urban, Channel 153. You don’t want to miss the fun moments, interviews with your favourite celebrities, and a lot of razzmatazz.

November is one unmissable month… the Naija Comedy Pop Up channel comes back 7th November; its 100% Nigerian comedy shows and exclusive performances from the country’s top comedians with rib-cracking skits and top flight comedy events. Available on DStv

So, with all these tempting line ups; you can still take advantage of the DStv Step Up & Boost offer… upgrade your subscription and DStv will give you a boost one package higher. Offer ends 31st October.

