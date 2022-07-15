RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

#FeatureByDSTV - ‘Sisi Eko’ is here! It comes with a host of hilarious characters and life-changing lessons.

Sisi Eko Comedy Series
Sisi Eko Comedy Series

The debut season of Africa Magic’s new series features Chinonso Arubayi, BBNaija ex-housemate Esther Agunbiade, Omotunde Adebowale (Adaku), MC Lively, Oga Sabinus, and many more.

Eko is beautiful and knows it, so it is no surprise that she gets most of the male attention. Finding Mr Right, however, is proving to be complicated, as Mr Right must meet her ‘6-Cardinal Rules’.

The romantic comedy series touches on important issues such as mental health, anxiety, and self-doubt and premiered on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) on Tuesday, 5th July, by 9 PM.

Meet the cast of Sisi Eko Season 1:

Chinonso Arubayi

Chinonso Arubayi is a seasoned actress, TV host and producer. She has featured in numerous movies and made her producer debut with the film, I Am Nazzy, earlier in the year. In Sisi Eko, Chinonso plays the lead role of Sisi Eko, a young lady who loves to have a great time and doesn’t care much about working hard to maintain her high-end lifestyle.

Sabinus

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, popularly known as Oga Sabinus, is a Nigerian comedian, content creator, and actor. Sabinus plays Boniface. In May, the comedian won the Best Online content creator award at Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2022.

Omotunde Adebowale-David

Popularly known as Lolo1, Omotunde is a radio presenter, a comedienne, and a Nollywood actress. Apart from her radio skills, Omotunde is known for acting in different English and Yoruba movies, most notably Jenifa’s Diaries, where she played ‘Adaku’.

In Sisi Eko, Lolo1 plays Madam T, the mother of Sisi Eko and Kike, who always tries to pair her daughters of marriageable age with eligible bachelors.

MC Lively

Sani Michael Amanesi, popularly known as MC Lively, is a comedian and plays the natural comic role of Hakeem, the gateman. The Edo native has featured in many Nollywood movies, including Seven and a Half Dates and The Fate of Alakada.

Esther Agunbiade

The ex-BBNaija housemate from the “Pepper Dem” edition plays the role of Kike, Sisi Eko’s younger sister. Kike is the opposite of her older sister. She is a hardworking lady who takes her wedding planner career very seriously.

Catch brand new secondepisodes of Sisi Eko every Tuesday, on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) at 9:00 p.m. DStv viewers can catch Sisi Eko on the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. You can sign-up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores or dial *288# to subscribe.

Visit https://www.dstv.com/africamagic/en-ng/channel/africa-magic-showcase for more information.

