Even Doyin is starting to steal food - BBNaija All Stars' Kiddwaya complains

In today's diary session, the former Head of House, Kiddwaya, took the opportunity to complain about the housemates' attitude toward food.

Recalling a situation with Doyin, he said, "Just this morning, Doyin pulled a bag out, took out a pack of Mimee, and threw it at me. I'm like, 'Wow, even Doyin is starting to steal food, so yeah, it's crazy here."

Kiddwaya also referred to a previous incident that caused some food wars involving Adekunle and Frodd.

In his words, "When you keep food to eat the next day and you come back and it's missing, of course, one would start to feel like, 'I have to start stashing so I know I have food for myself'. So I understand what Adekunle and Frodd did, and it's a shame that that is what we've come to as a house. We've gotten to the point where we just don't care about the next person, and we are actually taking food and keeping it for ourselves."

Food has always played a major role in the Biggieverse. From group cooking sessions and shared meals, food often helps people bond. However, it's important to add that food has also caused issues in previous editions, and the housemates of the ongoing season are not spared.

When housemates lose their wager, they are more likely to fight for food as rationed supplies dwindle. Often, it becomes a ‘survival of the fittest’ situation as the housemates strive to ensure they have enough to sustain them till they redeem themselves and receive more provisions.

This season, the housemates are fighting over food consumption and management, with many hoarding food items, as Kiddwaya pointed out.

As he hilariously describes the situation, "It remain to put food in your pocket and just commot am when you wan chop".