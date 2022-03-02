RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

According to reports, the streamer received over 52,000 complaints following the crash.

Fans of Euphoria over the weekend called for heads to roll over the unfortunate crash of streaming platform HBO Max.

Variety confirmed that the streamer reported a spike in issues around 8:55 pm ET, minutes to the premiere of the show's season two finale which was slated for 9:00 pm.

Confirming the downtime, WarnerMedia released an email statement. “We’ve seen the tweets from some of our users who had trouble accessing HBO Max around 9 p.m. ET and are engaging directly to help get them back into the platform, ” the statement read. The error was however resolved in 30 minutes.

The latest news comes amid recent news that the teen drama broke a new record as the second most watched series on HBO since 2004.

With 16.3 million viewers, the show knocks off the first three seasons of 'Game of Thrones' which averaged 9.3 million, 11.6 million, and 14.4 million respectively. The epic series' fourth season maintains the most watch record with 19 million viewers in the United States.

