'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

Variety confirmed that the streamer reported a spike in issues around 8:55 pm ET, minutes to the premiere of the show's season two finale which was slated for 9:00 pm.

Confirming the downtime, WarnerMedia released an email statement. “We’ve seen the tweets from some of our users who had trouble accessing HBO Max around 9 p.m. ET and are engaging directly to help get them back into the platform, ” the statement read. The error was however resolved in 30 minutes.

The latest news comes amid recent news that the teen drama broke a new record as the second most watched series on HBO since 2004.