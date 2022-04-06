Principal photography has officially kicked off for a new Trino Motion Pictures thriller titled 'Kilometer 17.'
Eric Aghimien to direct new Trino Motion Pictures thriller 'KM17' [Exclusive]
The thriller follows a bereaved young woman who gets stuck in a long taxi ride with a psychotic driver.
The production company recenly shared with Pulse that filming began on April 4 in Abeokuta with the award-winning 'God Calling' cinematographer Ola Cardoso confirmed as DOP.
Written by Julia Ako and directed by ‘Slow Country’ director Eric Aghimien, 'KM17' follows Chika, an intelligent and curious young woman who sets out to find her missing elder sister after giving up on the fruitless promises of the police in the city.
Things take a drastic twist when Chika boards the taxi of a psychotic driver.
Speaking exclusively to Pulse on the new thriller, Aghimien said: "KM17 is a breath of fresh air for movie lovers. I believe our audience is going to be standing, watching this one when we're done, because the seat will be hot.”
The feature length will be shot in Lagos and Abeokuta with production design by Netflix and BAP’s ‘Man of God’ Production Designer Afrigold.
‘Kilometer 17’ is expected to be the second thriller feature from Trino after the critically acclaimed 'Sylvia'. Following its success, the production company released multiple comedies including the Lasisi Elenu led 'The Razz Guy'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng