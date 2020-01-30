Enyinna Nwigwe is among the cast of the movie 'The Oratory' which is directed by Obi Emelonye.

'The Oratory' is a movie about a Black-American Catholic priest who struggles to find his purpose. After he finds inspiration from the life of Don Bosco in Rome, he begins on his journey of a life dedicated to helping others (specifically the youth) in a place he’d never thought he’d go, Africa.

Obi Emelonye in conjunction with Don Bosco Nigeria and Salesian Anglophone West Africa will be making this movie happen.

'The Oratory' also stars Rich Lowe Ikenna, Florence Okechukwu, Lawrence Nwali, Andrea Ferrara, David Davidson, Stephen Ogunnote and Temidayo Akinboro. “The Oratory” was filmed in Turin, Rome, and Lagos.