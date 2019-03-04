Fresh out of New York Film Academy, Endy Ojo-Abbas has cast Nancy Isime, Tope Tedela, for her directorial debut, ‘Trapped Hearts.’

Ojo-Abass, Pulse gathered, has worked with these top acts for the production of her new movie, ‘Trapped Heart.’

For her directorial debut, Endy also worked with Mofe Duncan and Tonia Nwosu.

Before taking on the role of a director, Endy made a name for herself as a producer working on movies that include ‘The Green Eyed,’ ‘Mama Osaro Goes Kinky (wahala mama),’ ‘Godly Mothers,’ ‘The Aggregator,’ and a short film, ‘Implicit.’

Speaking on her new movie, Ojo-Abass said, “Trapped Heart has a captivating and catchy storyline. It's what young couples can relate with to save their marriage/relationships.”

‘Trapped Heart,’ tells an intriguing love story that narrates the dilemma of Emily who finds herself at crossroads between her husband's and another's love. She must choose between what she needs as a woman and her vow as a wife.