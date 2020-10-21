Nollywood film producer, Jade Osiberu has reiterated the need for filmmakers to make films about the shocking events of October, 20, 2020.

The 'Isoken' director tweeted on Wednesday, that the creative industry will ensure that the Lekki shooting is not forgotten soon. "NOBODY IS FORGETTING THIS! We will sing about it. Write about it. Document it. Make films about it. We must not forget nor let our children and their children forget!"

Osiberu's tweet was in response to a Twitter user who expressed thoughts on how quick Nigerians forget tragedies.

Osiberu's tweets join other shaken Nigerians tweeting about the shooting of peaceful protesters by men of the Nigerian army who have since denied responsibility.