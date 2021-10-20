RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

EndSARS: Samuel Adeoye debuts teaser for 'Abdul' short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is set on the tragic events of the 2020 EndSARS protests.

Abdul short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram]
Abdul short film directed by Samuel Adeoye [Instagram]

Nigerian filmmaker, Samuel Adeoye has unveiled a first-look teaser for his forthcoming short film 'Abdul'.

Recommended articles

The film which is set to premiere at this year's AFRIFF, follows Abdul, a 24-year-old Nigerian who arrives Germany on an international exchange program.

While attempting to find a method to prolong his stay, the EndSARS protest erupts in his home nation of Nigeria. A desperate call from his mother spurs Abdul to take on a life changing decision.

www.instagram.com

According Adeoye who doubles as writer and executive producer, the short film is a way to honour the lives lost during the EndSARS massacre in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: UNESCO, Netflix announce short-film contest in sub-Saharan Africa

Produced by Bathurshan Ganeshalingam, the short stars Abdul Salidu and Franziska Maria and will launch for the first time at the 10th anniversary of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) slated to kickstart in November.

Watch the teaser:

ABDUL (TEASER)

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

DSS arraigns teenage girl for circulating nude video of retired Bayelsa Permanent Secretary

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Trending

Marvel confirms new release date for Black Panther 'Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther

Fans react to Temi Otedola's stunning revelation about 'Squid Game'

Temi Otedola [Instagram]

Twitter critics react to 'Amina' trailer over language choice

Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]

Actor Gideon Okeke reacts to DC Comics bisexual Superman character

Gideon Okeke [Instagram/gideonokeke.ng]