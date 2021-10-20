EndSARS: Samuel Adeoye debuts teaser for 'Abdul' short film

The film which is set to premiere at this year's AFRIFF, follows Abdul, a 24-year-old Nigerian who arrives Germany on an international exchange program.

While attempting to find a method to prolong his stay, the EndSARS protest erupts in his home nation of Nigeria. A desperate call from his mother spurs Abdul to take on a life changing decision.

According Adeoye who doubles as writer and executive producer, the short film is a way to honour the lives lost during the EndSARS massacre in Nigeria.

Produced by Bathurshan Ganeshalingam, the short stars Abdul Salidu and Franziska Maria and will launch for the first time at the 10th anniversary of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) slated to kickstart in November.