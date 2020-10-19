The youth-led protests against police brutality in Nigeria is increasingly gaining momentum across major Nigerian states.

In the 11 days since the protest commenced, top Nigerian entertainers have made major moves in ensuring that their voices are in solidarity not just with the protesters but against the systems needing reform.

In no particular order, here is a list of Nollywood stars actively protesting:

1. Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/genevievennaji]

The revered filmmaker has been very vocal about her stand on the protests since its inception days ago.

So far, she has remained active on Twitter with tweets reiterating the demands of the people. In addition, the actress wrote an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham [ Instagram/toyin_abraham]

After her day-long episode with aggrieved Twitter users, the actress took to the streets of Ibadan, where she is currently filming, to speak up against police brutality. But it doesn't end on the streets for Abraham.

The actress has been actively sharing airtime to online protesters. Recently, she engaged NIDCOM chairman, Abike Dabiri via Twitter on Nigerians in Cairo who were arrested for protesting.

3. Ken Erics

Ken Erics at the Enugu protest [Instagram/kenerics]

Amid the actor's offline and online protests, he has been very vocal about his personal experience with officers of now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as a youth corps member.

The actor shared on Facebook how he was arrested and detained for one week and how the trauma nearly ruined his life.

4. Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha

It has been the whole nine yards for the colleagues turned close friends. Since the protests began, the actresses have taken to sensitizing market women, protesting at popular spots and providing self-funded refreshments for protesters.

5. Kate Henshaw

Kate Henshaw [Instagram/K8henshaw]

From joining other protesters at major protest point, Henshaw has also lent her resources to supporting the online protest with tweets, retweets and free airtime for users.

6. Funke Akindele-Bello

While the filmmaker has been quite vocal especially on Twitter, she has also taken the extra step to provide online protesters with airtime.

7. Richard Mofe-Damijo

The veteran actor is currently flooding his Instagram account with useful information on the SARS protests.