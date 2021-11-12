Emil Garuba's 'Last Tango in Abuja' set for 2021 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase

“WE’RE GOING TO CANNES!! Last Tango in Abuja is an #OfficialSelection at the virtual 2021 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase @diversencannes," Garuba wrote.

"I’m extremely grateful to my cast and crew for this achievement, and to ms Yolonda and Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase for the recognition. Diversity in Cannes is an independent global filmmaker movement promoting diversity and inclusion at the Cannes Film Festival.”

Written and directed by Garuba, 'Last Tango in Abuja' follows the intense love story of Monique and Tayo, estranged lovers who reunite for one final tango before one sets off to be married. It stars Preach Bassey as Tayo and Ruth Nkweti as Monique.