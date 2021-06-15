Filmmaker Ema Edosio recounts making her first film with N4 million

In an inspirational post shared on Instagram, the filmmaker who is currently on her second project 'Umuemu Oseme', revealed the many lessons her directorial debut taught her as a filmmaker.

According to Edosio, production cost N4 million ( $10,000). "When I made my 1st film Kasala! I had a dream to tell stories, 4 million Naira ($10,000) and a small amazing crew who believed in me.

"I used what I had to produce, shoot, direct and edit Kasala! It was one of the the hardest things I had ever done as a filmmaker. The success of my first film taught me so many lessons," the filmmaker shared.

On the list of lessons, the 'Kasala!' director advised filmmakers to explore audiences. "Get out of the bubble, there is a big audience out there who would value your your work. Who would appreciate you as a filmmaker. Find them, create uncompromisingly for them and let them be your evangelist."