Filmmaker Ema Edosio recounts making her first film with N4 million
The filmmaker says making the film from her personal funds was one of the biggest sacrifices she made.
In an inspirational post shared on Instagram, the filmmaker who is currently on her second project 'Umuemu Oseme', revealed the many lessons her directorial debut taught her as a filmmaker.
According to Edosio, production cost N4 million ( $10,000). "When I made my 1st film Kasala! I had a dream to tell stories, 4 million Naira ($10,000) and a small amazing crew who believed in me.
"I used what I had to produce, shoot, direct and edit Kasala! It was one of the the hardest things I had ever done as a filmmaker. The success of my first film taught me so many lessons," the filmmaker shared.
On the list of lessons, the 'Kasala!' director advised filmmakers to explore audiences. "Get out of the bubble, there is a big audience out there who would value your your work. Who would appreciate you as a filmmaker. Find them, create uncompromisingly for them and let them be your evangelist."
Recall the 2018 film received mixed reviews following its Nigerian theatrical release but became an instant hit during its festival run.
