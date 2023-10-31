ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ema Edosio-Deelen set to direct film about Rwandan genocide 'Bisesero'

Faith Oloruntoyin

It's the first major feature about the tragic events in Rwanda in 1994.

Ema Edosio-Deelen will direct the Rwanda genocide story titled Bisesero: A Daughter’s Story [Instagram/emaedosio]
Ema Edosio-Deelen will direct the Rwanda genocide story titled Bisesero: A Daughter’s Story [Instagram/emaedosio]

Recommended articles

Deelen is known for her work on Kasala (2018), The Governor (2016) and Otiti which screened at AFRIFF 2022. Now, she makes a different turn with this international project which cuts across the African continent. The director is said to have co-written the script with award-winning Rwandan director and screenwriter Joël Karekezi.

In a post on social media, Deelen shares the news, describing how dear the project is to her and further charging the move for more of such African stories. She said, "Being part of this pan-African project feels like living a dream. It's not just a movie; it's a piece of our heart, our culture, our untold stories. Let's keep amplifying our African voices!".

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive with Deadline, the producers shared that Bisesero: A Daughter’s Story will recount the true story of the Bisesero Resistance which occurred between April 7 to July 15, 1994. The 100-day ordeal is said to have witnessed over 10 thousand Tutsi led by an elder called Aminadabu Birara (played by Wale Ojo), fighting off the Hutu attackers.

His daughter Epiphanie, played by Ugandan actress Tracy Kababiito, joins her father in the fight against the armed forces trying to destroy them.

Nigerian actor Ojo revealed that he counts it an honour to play Aminadabu Birara, considering how familiar he is with the tragedy called genocide. He expressed, "Just like the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, my own country Nigeria faced a genocide between 1967 and 1970, that killed over 1,000,000 people."

He also spoke on the lack of documentation about the Nigerian genocides by our film industry. "And to my sadness, to this day, there is no definitive and successful film about the Nigerian genocide. It is important for Africans to tell our stories,” he said.

African acts Tracy Kababiito, Wale Ojo and Isabelle Kabano will star in Bisesero: A Daughter’s Story [Deadline]
African acts Tracy Kababiito, Wale Ojo and Isabelle Kabano will star in Bisesero: A Daughter’s Story [Deadline] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to records of the actual ordeal, between 500,000 to 800,000 people belonging to the Tutsi minority ethnic group as well as some moderate Hutu and Twa were killed by armed Hutu militias.

Emmy Award-winning Richard Hall takes the producer seat for Bisesero: A Daughter’s Story. Co-producers include Rwanda’s Karekezi and Yvette Rugasaguhunga.

We await more details on the story and its possible release date.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy's 'Gbona' receives platinum certification in France

Burna Boy's 'Gbona' receives platinum certification in France

Rema becomes first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema becomes first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Here are 6 exciting Nollywood titles coming your way this November

Here are 6 exciting Nollywood titles coming your way this November

Ema Edosio-Deelen set to direct film about Rwandan genocide 'Bisesero'

Ema Edosio-Deelen set to direct film about Rwandan genocide 'Bisesero'

Reminisce makes music on his terms on 'ATSG'

Reminisce makes music on his terms on 'ATSG'

New Lontor ambassador Patoranking warns young Nigerians to stay away from drugs

New Lontor ambassador Patoranking warns young Nigerians to stay away from drugs

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

'My biggest regret is not becoming a lawyer' - Shatta Wale

'My biggest regret is not becoming a lawyer' - Shatta Wale

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The award winning actress Omowunmi Dada is now Michigan’s Artiste in Residence [Instagram/@Omowunmi_Dada]

Omowunmi Dada takes Nollywood to University of Michigan as Artist in Residence

'Slum King' script was scary - Tobi Bakre

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Egun's big plot is set to roll out an all-star cast [Instagram/filmtrybe]

'Egun' official trailer teases more than an office caught in juju mess

The CEO-designate, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivers the welcome speech at the 2023 AMAAs [Twitter/AMAAWARDS]

Here are the winners at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)