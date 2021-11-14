Eight television series that made summer 2021 memorable

Big shot: Sports, Comedy, Highschool

Disney exploring the sports genre after the success of 2020s Safety was a move I never saw coming.

But Big Shot isn’t an inspirational true-life story about an NFL star.

This is a teen comedy about NBA coach Marvin Korn(John Stamos). Marvin now has to fight his way back to the top. But first, Marvin has to begin at an all-girls High School dysfunctional basketball team.

Mare of Easttown: Mystery, Drama, Crime

After watching episode 3 of this murder mystery series, I made it a pledge to binge-watch all of Kate Winslet’s performance since her Hollywood debut.

The way Kate Winslet owns and portrays Mare (Lady hawk) shows she deserves her Oscar Winning Titles.

Mare is a middle-aged detective investigating a murder mystery in a small town called Easttown.

While the suspenseful investigation goes on, we see how Mare copes as she watches her own life fall apart. With her ex-husband living at the back of her house, a dead son, a rebellious teen daughter and an unfriendly town. Mare is the unstable cargo that we are forced to navigate this fictional world full of secrets and conspiracies through.

But an important question often trumps the mystery this series sells from the on-set. While Mare devours her sandwich and vape, working the series of murder cases. Can she keep it all together? Or will she throw it all away?

Shadow and bone: Fantasy, Politics.

After the season 1 finale of shadow and bone, Some critic channels have claimed this 21 laps entertainment, chronology & loom studios production can become the next HBO Game of Thrones.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone and Six of crows, this story begins with Alina starkov. A young woman burdened with the responsibility of destroying the fold (A dark magical harbor created by an evil lord).

But this series is not centered around one character as there are many characters with their storyline intertwined that’ll keep you on a roller coaster of beautiful cinematic storytelling.

Falcon and the winter soldier: Action, Sci-fi.

For the superhero fanatics, Captain America 4 was announced shortly after the massive success of falcon and the winter soldier. The main factors of this series's success are the action, the references to modern US politics, and just being another fabulous marvel cut.

Wandavision: Action, Fantasy.

Wandavision is mind-bending in more ways than one and more interesting. But, it has a twist you’ll never see coming.

Cruel summer: Thriller, Teen, Mystery.

Before elite season 4 and the newest season of stranger things arrives, Cruel summer is good enough to satisfy our thriller craving since the conclusions of Jay Asher's 13 reasons why in 2020.

Starring Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia Playing Katie and Jeanette. The two girls face off in a kidnap allegation lawsuit. What makes this series even appealing, aside from its brilliant lighting and directing, is it does not have the main character, nor is it centred on one side of the story. So you, as the viewer, are forced to question.

Who is telling the truth? Who is telling a lie?

All American: Sports, Highschool, Drama

Although there is a high amount of predictability in this CW series sometimes, it has twists and resolutions that put the mind at ease. If you want a feel-good series., A good Netflix and chill series without putting your emotions all over the place. Then all American season 3 got just that.

Side hustle: Kids, Young Adult, Comedy

A witty young adult comedy following trio-squad spending their after school hours doing jobs to pay off debt damage of their principal boat.

While I reminisce of the past days of victorious, big time rush and the rest — Side hustle is a reminder the nickelodeon culture of youth and humor isn’t gone.

