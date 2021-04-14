Nollywood actress turned producer Ego Boyo is officially set to return to set for a new movie project.

Boyo tweeted on Wednesday April 14, that she's on to a new project over a year after her acclaimed 'Ghost And The House Of Truth'. "Excited about my next project.. learned so much the last year... this business you have got to keep learning," the filmmaker wrote.

Although the veteran actress spoke sparingly about the nature of the new project, she highlighted the topsy-turvy process of film production and what she's gathered over the past three decades in Nollywood.

The Boyo produced 'The Ghost And The House Of Truth' premiered to critical acclaim in 2019. Directed by Akin Omotoso, the movie won the AMAA 2020 for Achievement in Editing.