ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' ranks number 1 globally on Netflix

Faith Oloruntoyin

It’s a global hit in less than a week since its release.

The Black Book is number one globally on Netflix. [Twitter/munmanpro]
The Black Book is number one globally on Netflix. [Twitter/munmanpro]

Recommended articles

According to the records released by Flix Patrol Premium, the crime thriller holds the very first spot on the charts of the top 10 movies on Netflix as of September 26, 2023.

This news arrives exactly on the fifth day since its debut on September 22, 2023, which makes it a new record. The latest ranking show the less than 24-hour growth the movie has had, as it was number three globally on September 25, 2023.

Here is the breakdown of the streaming platforms' top movies and their points:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. The Black Book - 658
  2. Spy Kids: Armageddon - 613
  3. Love at First Sight - 501
  4. Jaane Jaan - 387
  5. In Time - 344
  6. Accused - 210
  7. The Croods: A New Age - 206
  8. Gandeevadhari Arjuna - 147
  9. Crawl - 125
  10. Downsizing - 95

The director, Editi Effiong, had earlier shared how daunting getting the necessary permissions from the Nigerian police and Armed Forces was back in September 2020.

He shared how his involvement during the End Sars campaign almost posed a limitation for him. In his words, "I’d leave the panel on Tuesday and fly to Abuja on Wednesday for meetings with police, Army or Airforce. On one of the visits to DIV 1 in Kaduna, a senior officer spotted me and identified me as that “Endsars guy”...".

ADVERTISEMENT

Effiong further shared how grateful he was for Richard Mofe-Damijo, who plays the lead role in The Black Book, helped cushion things for the permissions by virtue of his role as one of the executive producers.

The ultimate revenge story is currently streaming on Netflix.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will be returning to assist with the investigations - Naira Marley

I will be returning to assist with the investigations - Naira Marley

I have no hand in Mohbad's death – Naira Marley breaks silence

I have no hand in Mohbad's death – Naira Marley breaks silence

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' ranks number 1 globally on Netflix

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' ranks number 1 globally on Netflix

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Ilebaye's ordeal forces others to limit alcohol intake on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye's ordeal forces others to limit alcohol intake on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Portable joins LuckyBet as brand ambassador, harmonising sports and entertainment

Portable joins LuckyBet as brand ambassador, harmonising sports and entertainment

Mohbad records 6 entries in top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Mohbad records 6 entries in top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Portable pays homage to Mohbad in new single 'Alimi'

Portable pays homage to Mohbad in new single 'Alimi'

'A Weekend To Forget' opens with ₦9.7 million gross at Nigerian box office

'A Weekend To Forget' opens with ₦9.7 million gross at Nigerian box office

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The BBNaija show is currently running its eighth season [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel contemplates requesting a voluntary exit on BBNaija All Stars.[Instagram/theangeljbsmith]

Angel contemplates voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'