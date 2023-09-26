Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' ranks number 1 globally on Netflix

According to the records released by Flix Patrol Premium, the crime thriller holds the very first spot on the charts of the top 10 movies on Netflix as of September 26, 2023.

This news arrives exactly on the fifth day since its debut on September 22, 2023, which makes it a new record. The latest ranking show the less than 24-hour growth the movie has had, as it was number three globally on September 25, 2023.

Here is the breakdown of the streaming platforms' top movies and their points:

The Black Book - 658 Spy Kids: Armageddon - 613 Love at First Sight - 501 Jaane Jaan - 387 In Time - 344 Accused - 210 The Croods: A New Age - 206 Gandeevadhari Arjuna - 147 Crawl - 125 Downsizing - 95

The director, Editi Effiong, had earlier shared how daunting getting the necessary permissions from the Nigerian police and Armed Forces was back in September 2020.

He shared how his involvement during the End Sars campaign almost posed a limitation for him. In his words, "I’d leave the panel on Tuesday and fly to Abuja on Wednesday for meetings with police, Army or Airforce. On one of the visits to DIV 1 in Kaduna, a senior officer spotted me and identified me as that “Endsars guy”...".

Effiong further shared how grateful he was for Richard Mofe-Damijo, who plays the lead role in The Black Book, helped cushion things for the permissions by virtue of his role as one of the executive producers.