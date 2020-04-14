Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is hitting the screens with some refreshing and dramatic new content.

The trained lawyer turned award winning media personality recently shared photos unveiling his upcoming reality show, 'Judging Matters'.

Ebuka Obi-Uchedu's new reality show 'Judging Matters' will showcase real court cases [Instagram/ebuka]

The new show promises to showcase real court room cases and expected, all the drama that goes with Nigerian real life experiences.

In his social media announcement, Ebuka wrote, "Who loves a good courtroom TV show? Would you watch real people with real cases being judged in court with pure unadulterated Naija drama? Are you ready to start judging matters???"