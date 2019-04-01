Ebuka ended the Big Brother Naija Reunion show conversations by advising Tobi and Cee-C to reunite and become friends rather holding grudges.

The host of the show also chided Vandora and Alex for holding grudges against one another over unconfirmed assumptions and failure to communicate in ironing out grey areas.

Ebuka also advised Khloe to mend fences with the ex-housemate that has wronged her so badly that she claims to hate.

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show kicked off on Monday, March 18, 2019, with different revelations from many of the ex-housemates.

The BBNaija Reunion show had all your favourites, aside Miracle, and the BBNaija's third winner.

19 of the ex-housemates of the Big Brother Naija season three dubbed ‘Double Wahala’ had hearty discussions with Ebuka for a period of 14 days that ended on March 31, 2019.