EbonyLife premieres 'Chief Daddy' ahead of December 7 release

EbonyLife TV premieres 'Chief Daddy' with over 40 movie stars in attendance

Over 40 Nollywood and music stars gathered at the Oriental Hotel for the premiere of EbonyLife TV's production, 'Chief Daddy.'

Image
  •  
    Joke Sylva at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Yeni Kuti at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Zainab Balogun at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Kate Henshaw at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Dakore Akande at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Sharon Ooja at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Lilian Afegbai at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Inie Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ini Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Bisola Aiyeola at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Juliet Ibrahim at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Uche Jombo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Chioma Akpotha at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Michelle Dede at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ifu Ennada at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Kemi Lala Akindoju at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Lamide Akintobi at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Omoni Oboli at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ufuoma McDermott at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Shaffy Bello at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Beverly Osu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Tope Oshin at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ariyike Dimples at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Toke Makinwa at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Toke Makinwa at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mimi Onalaja at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Lolo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ini Dinma-Okojie at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ini-Dinma Okojie at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    DJ Cuppy at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Beverly Naya at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Beverly Naya at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Rachel Oniga at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Eunice Omole at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Eunice Omole at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Toyin Lawani at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Lepacious Bose at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Patience Ozokwor at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Chigul at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Eku Edewor at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Nike Okundaye at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Nikki Laoye at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ayo Van-Elmar at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Layole Oyatogun at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Denola Grey at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Denola Grey at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Deyemi Okanlawon at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Uti Nwachukwu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Kunle Afolayan at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Richard Mofe-Damijo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Noble Igwe at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Melvin Oduah at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Stan Nze at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Owen Gee at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Taiwo Obileye at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Denrele Edun at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Niyi Akinmolayan at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Dipo Adeusi at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Femi Jacobs with Joke Sylva at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Deyemi Okanlawon with Mo Abudu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu with her mum at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu with a guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Deyemi Okanlawon and OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Shaffy Bello and Ini Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Falz and Yemi Alade at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Falz and Yemi Alade at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    APC Governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwoolu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    APC Governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwoolu and wife at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    APC Governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwoolu and wife with a guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Governorship aspirant, Jimi Agbaje and wife at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Patience Ozokwor and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Dakore Egbuson, Mo Abudu and Kate Henshaw at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Dakore Egbuson, Mo Abudu and Kate Henshaw at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Niyi Akinmolayan, Mo Abudu and guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Deyemi Okanlawon and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Kate Henshaw with the Suleimans at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ini Edo and Uti Nwachukwu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Ini Edo and Uti Nwachukwu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Ufuoma McDermott, Denrele Edun and Omoni Oboli at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello and OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo and OC Ukeje at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu and guest at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Dakore Egbuson, Patience Ozokwor and Ini Edo at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Rachel Oniga and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Bolly Lomo, Yemi Alade and Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Bolly Lomo, Yemi Alade and Falz at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Olu Jacobs, Patience Ozokwor, Joke Sylva and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu, Babajide Sanwoolu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu, Babajide Sanwoolu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Mo Abudu, Babajide Sanwoolu and guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
  •  
    Guests at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos.  Pulse  
Image
After many months of wait, EbonyLife TV's new movie, 'Chief Daddy' premiered on Sunday night, December 2, 2018 amidst pomp and glee.

With over 40 Nollywood and music stars in attendance, the premiere also had two major governorship candidates in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje and Babajide Sawno-Olu.

ALSO READ: Kate Henshaw, Falz attend exclusive screening of 'Chief Daddy'

The roll call of the Nollywood and music stars at the event include Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs, Yeni Kuti, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Akande, Mo Abudu, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Richard Mofe Damijo, Uti Nwachukwu, Melvin Oduwa, Kunle Afolayan, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Bisola Aiyeola, Juliet Ibrahim, Chioma Akpotha, Michelle Dede, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu, Toke Makinwa, Lolo 1, DJ Cuppy, Denrele, Niyi Akinmolayan, Beverly Naya, Rachel Oniga, Patience Ozokwor, Chi girl, Eku Edewor, Susan Peters, Funke Kuti and Owen Gee.

  play Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ini Edo and Uti Nwachukwu at the Chief Daddy movie premiere which held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Oriental hotel, Lagos. (Pulse)

 

Other dignitaries that graced the premiere include Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria and President of African Public Relations Association, Yomi Badejo Okusanya.

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

