EbonyLife premieres 'Chief Daddy' ahead of December 7 release

news

After many months of wait, EbonyLife TV's new movie, 'Chief Daddy' premiered on Sunday night, December 2, 2018 amidst pomp and glee.

With over 40 Nollywood and music stars in attendance, the premiere also had two major governorship candidates in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje and Babajide Sawno-Olu.

ALSO READ: Kate Henshaw, Falz attend exclusive screening of 'Chief Daddy'

The roll call of the Nollywood and music stars at the event include Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs, Yeni Kuti, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Akande, Mo Abudu, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Richard Mofe Damijo, Uti Nwachukwu, Melvin Oduwa, Kunle Afolayan, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Bisola Aiyeola, Juliet Ibrahim, Chioma Akpotha, Michelle Dede, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu, Toke Makinwa, Lolo 1, DJ Cuppy, Denrele, Niyi Akinmolayan, Beverly Naya, Rachel Oniga, Patience Ozokwor, Chi girl, Eku Edewor, Susan Peters, Funke Kuti and Owen Gee.

Other dignitaries that graced the premiere include Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria and President of African Public Relations Association, Yomi Badejo Okusanya.