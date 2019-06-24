The first teaser of Kenneth Gyang directed movie, ‘Oloture,’ has been released on Monday, June 24.

The official teaser has scenes featuring Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Sambasa Nzeribe, and Beverly Osu.

‘Oloture’ also features top Nollywood acts Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omowunmi Dada, Patrick Doyle, Segun Arinze, Yemi Solade, Gregory Ojefua, and Lala Akindoju.

The film follows the story of a young journalist, Oloture (Sharon Ooja), who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking. New to this brutal environment, she finds warmth in the relationships she forms with the prostitutes she takes up residence with.

Speaking on the movie during the making, Abudu said, “Oloture explores a world very few people know anything about and had to be dealt with in a particular way. It's not a documentary, but it addresses real issues most of our society doesn’t see. Harnessing the talents of some of the country’s top actors and filmmakers to produce a film that is both intelligent and profound – and breaks bold new genre and stylistic ground for Nollywood.”

The movie which has Mo Abudu and Wale Tinubu as executive producers was shot in 2018 by Kenneth Gyang.