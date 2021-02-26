The Nigerian motion picture industry popularly known as Nollywood witnessed yet another milestone as the most anticipated movie Eagle Wings premiered.

As the most anticipated film premiered on the February 25, 2021 at the NAF Conference Centre Abuja with strict COVID-19 protocol, it didn't deter the people of Abuja to express their fashion delight as they stormed the occasion gorgeously to ease out their stress in grand style.

The much talked about motion picture premiere was heralded by glimpse and glamour on the red carpet where celebrities and guests dazzled with light, camera and action to a fun-filled evening.

'Eagles Wings' premieres in Abuja

The ever fun-loving Abuja residents who came out in their numbers expressed delight and readiness to watch the first ever Nigerian Air Force thriller as their patience was fast dying.

The director of the movie who also doubles as the producer, Paul Apel Papel, narrated his experience on this great production which he said was a whole lot of experience for him.

Paul Apel Papel at 'Eagles Wings' public premiere in Abuja

He further explained how he has worked with the military especially the Nigerian Air Force and having a first hand experience of combat mission as well as drills and exercises which further spurred him to pitch a story of this magnitude.

It was indeed a Herculean task to produce a movie of this kind especially in Nigeria. The movie was also edited by him in Abuja at his media company named Papel Image Tech.

The film had its first principal photography exactly a year ago in different cities across the country including Kaduna, Maiduguri and Abuja.

The director also noted that the movie is the biggest Military/Nollywood collaboration ever in the history of this country.

The award-winning director also noted that he decided to pitch this feature on his birthday as a memorial since it is a significant event in his life.

He further appreciated the Nigerian Air Force for finding him worthy for this collaboration.

The movie premiered at about 7 pm after guests were seated and served with popcorn and juice to chill with.

The guests cheered and hailed intermittently as the movie screened while a lot others expressed emotions and persistently stayed glued to the screen.

Speaking after the premiere, the guests expressed shock that the movie beat their imagination and were really thrilled by the stunts and gallantry pulled out by the cast and crew in telling the Air Force story.

The audience couldn't control their excitement as they described the film one to watch by every Nigerian.

Eagles Wings is an Air Force story that explicitly exploits the might of the Nigerian Air Force in the fight against insurgency beyond bombs and bullets.

It is the first if its kind in Nigeria to be shot on Arri film camera open gate 4444xq codec with Anarmophic lens with Mastered surround sound of 5.1 cinema standard also with original music and scores which set a new dawn of filmmaking in Nigeria.

The event was graced by creme de la creme among them were Hon. B.A Tyough, Member, House of Representatives; Dr Paul Orhii, former Director General NAFDAC; Directors of Ministries and parastatals, Captains of industry, film veterans and enthusiasts, the military families among others.

The movie stars Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakubu Mohammed, Femi Jacobs, Uzee Usman, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Francis Duru, Patience Ujah, and Paul Apel Paul among others.

Highlights of the premiere was the cutting of cake by the man of the moment Paul Apel Papel, and also the audience sang a beautiful birthday song to him and poured out their best wishes.

The movie will be in cinemas across the country from March 12, 2021.

Nigerians are expected to dash to the cinemas for this mind blowing masterpiece.

