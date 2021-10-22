Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up against Gal Gadot in a new action-thriller, ‘Red Notice’

Principal photography began on January 3, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Production on the film was previously expected to start in April 2019 after Johnson wrapped production on Jumanji: The Next Level. On July 8, 2019, filming was delayed to begin in early 2020. A planned shoot in Italy was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. On March 14, it was announced production was halted indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Filming resumed on September 14, 2020. Gadot and Reynolds finished filming their parts by the end of October. Production in Atlanta was completed on November 14, before moving to Rome and Sardinia, Italy, for a week of shooting. Filming in Italy was completed on November 18. With an estimated production budget of $160 million (Variety reported it could be as high as $200 million), the film is the most-costly in Netflix's history.

Visual effects artist Richard R. Hoover served as the overall visual effects supervisor for the film. The music is provided by Steve Jabionsky(Transformers, Transformers; Dark of the moon, Transformers; The Last Knight, Transformers; Age of extinction, Rain & Gain).

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice hits select theatres on November 5, 2021, and arrives on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

