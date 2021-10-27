Dune 2 gets official release date

News of 'Dune 2' made headlines on Tuesday after Legendary Pictures confirmed that the film would premiere in Autumn 2023.

According to reports, the sequel was always part of director Denis Villeneuve's plan for the film adaptation of Frank Herbert's two-part 1965 novel of the same time.

Production of 'Dune 2' will kick off in the near future continuing the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding.

Returning cast for the sequel include Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, and Stellan Skarsgård as baron Vladimir Harkonnen.