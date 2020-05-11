To lessen the impact of the ongoing pandemic, DStv customers will be rewarded with up to 44% when they pay their subscription.

So, here is how it works, upon payment of DStv subscription by a customer, your account will be upgraded to the next bouquet upwards. (See details below)

Compact Plus customers will get the best of everything and be upgraded to Premium, get introduced to exclusive channels such as, M-Net, M-Net Premiere, M-Net Movies Smile, M-Net Movies Action +, Comedy Central, SuperSport 1, SuperSport 2, SuperSport 11. Compact Plus customers pay N10,650 to get Premium worth N15,800.

While Compact customers who pay N6,800 will be upgraded to Compact Plus worth N10,650 with limitless entertainment channels such as 1Magic, AM Showcase, History, SuperSport 5, SuperSport 6, SuperSport 13. DStv Confam customers who pay N4,500 will be moved to Compact which comes at N6,800 and get to choose more channels like ROK, Studio Universal, SuperSport 3, M-Net Movies All Stars.

Finally, DStv Yanga can spend more confam time with family, when they pay a discount of N2,500 and get N4,500 worth of channels on DStv Confam. Which offers over 120+ channels such as Da Vinci, TNT, SuperSport 7, Super Sport 8.

DStv ‘We’ve Got You’: Limitless entertainment, you don’t want to miss

This exciting offer is open to active and disconnected DStv customers to enjoy discounts on upgraded viewing during these trying times.

Stay connected or reconnect if you’re on any of these DStv packages- DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga.

For more information on this offer, visit www.dstvafrica.com. Also, download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android store for self-service options.

IF YOU ARE ON PAY GET MOVED UP TO ENJOY DISCOUNT FOR TO ENJOY DStv COMPACT Plus N10,650 DStv PREMIUM N15,800 One brand new movie weekly on M-Net (Ch. 101) Comedy Central; great talk shows free access to SHOWMAX to Binge the best of series DStv COMPACT N6,800 DStv COMPACT PLUS N10,650 Get to enjoy… Insecure the HBO latest season showing on 1Magic (ch. 103) on DStv. Catch brand new reality shows on Africa Magic Showcase: Mercy & Ike Judging Matters and much more DStv CONFAM N4,500 DStv COMPACT N6,800 local series on Africa Magic Urban (Ch. 153) like Unbroken & more DStv FAMILY N4,000 DStv CONFAM N4,500 Movies and TV shows to suit every mood on TNT Africa International dramas on BET DStv YANGA N2,500 DStv CONFAM N4,500 Movies and TV shows to suit every mood on TNT Africa International dramas on BET DStv ACCESS N2,000 DStv YANGA N2,500 Finest of Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic, ROK 2 & Ebony Life on Yanga

