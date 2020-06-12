DStv has inked an aggregator deal with Netflix and Amazon to bring video on demand services to its subscribers.

"Aggregating content even more with distribution partnership agreements with two major international Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) providers – offering more choice for our 19.5m customers… more info to follow", said MultiChoice in a tweet shared on June, 10, 2020.

The latest development might come as a surprise especially as streaming giant, Netflix only recently began strengthening its investment hold on local content. According to more reports, the VOD service will be exclusive to subscribers of DStv Explora.