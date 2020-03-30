Drake is reportedly taking a pause from music to work on his debut film production project. The upcoming movie is a 48-episode adaptation of Robert Greene's The 48 Laws of Power.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Canadian rapper will executive produce the upcoming series alongside Jason Shrier and Zack Hayden. Drake is also going to direct one of the episodes that will focus on all the 48 laws highlighted in the nonfiction bestseller.

The Quibi exclusive will focus the the novel's art of gaining and keeping power which will be a huge and exciting idea for both film and book lovers.

Greene's 'The 48 Laws of Power' was published in 1998 to fave reviews and is till date a fan favorite with references to it across the Hollywood film and music industry