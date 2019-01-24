Dr Sid’s first daughter, Sidney has made her acting debut in a yet-to-be-released movie by Jade Osiberu.

Sidney was spotted on the set of Osiberu’s movie set sometimes in 2018 and she awed the filmmaker and the movie crew.

“Thank you Simi Esiri and Dr Sid for giving us little miss sunshine here. She took charge of the whole set, was directing her own film with Waje and like a pro, she never got tired of doing multiple takes,” the filmmaker said of Sidney.

It is unsure if Sidney’s first movie role will be in Osiberu’s upcoming movie, ‘The Nigerian Trade,’ but the ‘Isoken’ director and producer was busy with filming the movie in the third and last quarters of 2018.

Osiberu’s ‘Isoken’ won three awards at the AMVCAs including Best Movie West Africa. The movie also saw Dakore Akande winning the Best Actress category at the 2018 AMAAs for her role.