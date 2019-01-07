Doris Ariole is overjoyed following iROKOtv’s release of viewers’ choice top 20 movies for 2018.

The brain behind ‘Benevolence,’ a Nollywood movie starring Kalu Ikeagwu, took to her Instagram account to show her excitement after the list was released.

‘Love in Sight,’ ‘Akunne,’ ‘Never Yours,’ ‘Expired Maiden,’ and ‘In Every Way’ are five movies written by Ariole which made the top twenty movies of 2018 on iROKOtv, based on audience reviews and ratings.

‘Love in Sight’ made the third position on the list while ‘Akunne’ earned fifth place, ‘In Every Way’ landed on 8th spot, ‘Expired Maiden’ on 9th and ‘Never Yours’ on 13th position.

“All I have to say is "THANK YOU, LORD". The AUDIENCE reviews and ratings remain the biggest award any creative mind can receive. God continue to bless the audience who watch and rate these movies. A big thank you to irokotv and I must add @maryremmynjoku. And the Njoku clan for the opportunity they give filmmakers, more Grace to you all. 5 MOVIES SCREEN PLAYED BY ME AND RELEASED ON IROKO MADE TOP 20,” she wrote.

Ariole was trained under Amaka Igwe for four years in the areas of acting, writing, producing and directing.

The filmmaker has since acquired more training with Delyork in 2014, and Robert McKee in 2018.