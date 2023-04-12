The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
'Domitila: The Reboot' grosses ₦‎10 million on opening weekend

Babatunde Lawal

It is currently the only Nollywood film to have opened with ₦‎10 million in 2023.

Domitila - The Reboot
Domitila - The Reboot [Twitter/filmoneng]

The reboot of Zeb Ejiro's 1990s classic 'Domitila' has opened to a promising reception in the cinema.

Domitila: The Reboot grossed over ₦‎10 million in cinemas on its opening weekend, sitting pretty as the only Nollywood film to have achieved this feat this year.

The retelling, which was released in cinemas on April 7, 2023, takes fans of the original Nollywood classic into the dangerous world of Nigerian sex workers, where anything is possible.

Domitila - The Reboot
Domitila - The Reboot

The story revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of those choices.

'Domitilla: The Reboot'
'Domitilla: The Reboot' Pulse Nigeria

It was directed by the mastermind behind the 1996 hit, Zeb Ejiro. It is the first time in Nollywood that the remake or reboot to a classic is handled by its original creator.

'Domitilla: The Reboot'
'Domitilla: The Reboot' Pulse Nigeria
This reboot was produced by Ejiro's Zeb Productions, FilmOne Entertainment, and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe. This movie is a retelling of the original story, which was released 27 years ago.

Domitila: The Reboot features Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

