'Domitila: The Reboot' grosses ₦‎10 million on opening weekend

Domitila: The Reboot grossed over ₦‎10 million in cinemas on its opening weekend, sitting pretty as the only Nollywood film to have achieved this feat this year.

The retelling, which was released in cinemas on April 7, 2023, takes fans of the original Nollywood classic into the dangerous world of Nigerian sex workers, where anything is possible.

The story revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of those choices.

It was directed by the mastermind behind the 1996 hit, Zeb Ejiro. It is the first time in Nollywood that the remake or reboot to a classic is handled by its original creator.

This reboot was produced by Ejiro's Zeb Productions, FilmOne Entertainment, and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe. This movie is a retelling of the original story, which was released 27 years ago.