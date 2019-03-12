Ahead of the May 24, 2019 official release in cinemas, Walt Disney Studio has released the official trailer for Guy Ritchie directed adaptation.

In the 2 minutes long trailer, Will Smith owned the role of the Genie as he urges Aladdin to ask for three wishes.

An enthralled Aladdin played by Mena Massoud asked to be made a prince and after his wish was granted, Smith tells him that “You look like a prince on the outside, but I didn’t change anything on the inside.”

ALSO READ: Will Smith takes on the role of Genie in Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’ the Disney film features Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

‘Aladdin’ tells the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future in the fictitious port city of Agrabah.