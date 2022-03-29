Disney+ confirms launch date in South Africa

According to reports, the streamer is set to launch in SA on May 18. Other countries including Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Israel and the Middle East will launch between June 8 and 16.

South African subscribers are set to pay 119 rand per month ($8.10) and 1,190 rand per year ($81) with access to hit Disney films including new Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Speaking on the launch, Disney+ announced in a statement:

“Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, Imax Enhanced for selected titles (where available) and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.”