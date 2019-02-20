Seven years after the release of ‘Hoodrush,’ Nigerian filmmaker, Dimeji Ajibola has returned to the scene with a thriller, 'Ratnik.'

The recently released teaser of the upcoming film shows Bolanle Ninalowo, Tope Tedela and Osas Ighodaro playing unusual Nollywood roles.

Speaking on his role, Bolanle Ninalowo said, said, "From the moment I read the first scene I said to myself, 'How the hell can anyone achieve this in Nigeria?' The shots are ridiculous, the locations are out of this world—I mean, this is Hollywood in Nollywood."

On her part, Osas said, “I’m just really excited about this film and the different steps that were taken in regards to making it an action film for something that ha not really done a lot in Nollywood and it’s really going to be amazing.”

Packed with some impressive firepower and action, Bolanle, Osas, and Tope Tedela were spotted handling firearms.

‘Ratnik’ features an array of movie stars as cast members and they include Adunni Ade, Bennie Willis, Meg Otanwa, Karibi Fubara, Paul Utomi, Ani Iyoho, and Zikky Alloy.

In 2012, Dimeji Ajibola stormed Nollywood with the release of his film, 'Hoodrush,' which went on to grab several movie awards nominations.