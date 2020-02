The trailer for the upcoming short film directed by Michael 'Ama Psalmist' Akinrogunde, is a heart wrenching reminder of the harsh reality of a child bride.

Diane Russet [Instagram/ Diane.Russet]

Its central character is played by Russet (executive producer), a child bride who must submit to the troubling demands of her society. The short film also stars Tope Olowoniyan, Mariam Kayode, Daniel Atteh, and Nathaniel King.

Watch Trailer:

The official release date is yet to be announced.