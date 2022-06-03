Directed by Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde and written by AMVCA winner Mannie Oiseomaye, the short film follows a couple trying to figure out their personal differences and romance.
Diane Russet debuts first-look at ‘Mo x Mel' film
Diane Russet has unveiled the official trailer for her new romantic drama 'Mo X Mel' ahead of its June 8, 2022 YouTube premiere.
In the lead role of 'Mo x Mel' is the BBNaija star alongside Taye Arimoro. Russet also gets Producer and Executive Producer credits with Divine Favour Ibeh as Producer.
'Mo X Mel' will debut four months after the release of Russet's 'There Is Something Wrong With the Bamideles', a thriller also directed by the actress's film production partner.
Watch the trailer:
