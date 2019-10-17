Deyemi Okanlawon widely referred to as Okon Lagos takes on a new role as the lover of Nancy Isime, who plays the role of Jasmine in a new film, 'Jasmine'.

Bishop and Isime are joined by Imeh Bishop, Stan Nze, Bernadette Obi, Becky Odungide, Uduak Akpabio, and Fon Peter for the film scheduled to make its entry to all cinemas n November 15, 2019.

The film, which also stars Moses Armstrong, is produced by Voguefilms Productions and directed by Moses Eskor.

Speaking about the story, Yuudee Nyut, Executive Producer of Voguefilms Productions said the twists in the plot of the movie would make viewers stay glued to the screen, with a selection of amazing cast spicing up the comedy movie.

On the choice of location, Yuudee said she decided to spotlight Akwa Ibom to the world based on her mindset of improving the entertainment industry in the state.

nancy Isime is at the mercy of Imeh Bishop aka Okon Lagos in the film, 'Jasmine'. [vogue films]

“Akwa Ibom is beautiful and serene with good roads, less traffic which makes moving from a location to another easier. I knew we would shoot as late as 2 am or 3 am, so I had to choose a state I was guaranteed the safety of my cast and crew members,” she said.

'Jasmine' tells the story of a couple caught in the web of their differences. He is the ‘Dream Husband’; she is the ‘Spoilt Wife’. Their marriage is ‘perfect’. All of a sudden, she wants more; he wants more.