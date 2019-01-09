Also featured in the movie, which is directed and produced by Desmond Elliot, are Selassie Ibrahim, Kalu Ikeagwu, Mary Lazarus and Caroline Moore.

‘4 Wives & Mistress’ tells the story of a wealthy man - role played by Desmond Elliot - who has four wives and a mistress and wants to divorce his wives for his mistress.

Elliot, a lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has consistently remained relevant as a director and actor despite his busy political schedules.

Filming began on December 28, 2018 and ended on January 5, 2019 but insiders revealed that the movie is expected to premiere on Jason Njoku’s ROK TV.