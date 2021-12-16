RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Demola Adedoyin, Belinda Yanga to star in Moses Akerele's 'Feudal Crossroads'

The film is set to premiere on Africa Magic on Christmas day.

Demola Adedoyin in 'Feudal Crossroads'
Filmmaker, Moses Akerele has unveiled a first-look at his forthcoming movie 'Feudal Crossroads' ahead of its TV premiere.

The film which stars 'October 1' actor Demola Adedoyin in the lead role, follows Sly, an ex-con artist who dies at the peak of his life but cannot smoothly transition into the afterlife. He is then given a seven-day chance to retip the scale in his favour.

According to Akerele, the film is about a "man's journey to redemption, forgiveness and acceptance.”

The feature film also stars Belinda Yanga, Hafiz Oyetoro, Tosin Ibitoye, Chris Ihuewa, Amaka Umeh among others and is written by Yemi Nexus Adeyemi and produced by Onyeka Uko.

Watch the trailer:

