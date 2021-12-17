RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Dele Odule, Jide Kosoko join cast of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti biopic

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The veterans have been unveiled as the latest cast members for the biopic currently in production.

Jide Kosoko and Dele Odule join cast of Lioness of Lisabi

Filmmaker, Bolanle Austen-Peters has lauded veteran actors, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule and Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) for their impressive work on the set of her anticipated Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti biopic.

Peters recently unveiled the veterans via an Instagram post sharing how they have made filming the biopic worthwhile.

"So I had Nigeria's Al Pacino, Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro in my newest movie. Messers Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule and Adebayo Salami. The trio were phenomenal. We came prepared. When God has a plan. He brings three of the biggest of nollywood to your team," the film director gushed.

"I had cast other actors in the same key roles but time and coordination didn't permit them so we had to rejig and voila! these three GIANTS of Nigerian Moviedom just happened to be available. They made us laugh, cry and we truly made history come alive. Extremely professional and respectful of their craft and respectful of my craft. What an honor Sirs. The wealth of experience and knowledge was incredible. I am truly honored. We made our culture come alive so beautifully, so regal so elegant. Thousands of years of civilisation was brought to the screen."

Peters also hailed the film's lead actress, Joke Silva. According to the filmmaker, the 60-year-old veteran performed all her stunts without requiring help.

Then of course Sis Joke Jacobs! Hmmm. She did all her stunts herself at 60? Even I couldn't do what I asked her to do. Respect to her commitment to her craft. She nailed it. Never complained once. All smiles and zoning into her character without distractions,"

Recall that the BAP productions boss unveiled the Kuti biopic titled 'Lioness of Lisabi' earlier this month. The forthcoming film will follow the story of the highly revered activist and scholar and will feature cameos from her kids and grandkids.

Other cast members include Kehinde Bankole, Keppy Ekpenyong, Omowunmi Dada, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Ibrahim Suleiman, Adunni Ade, Patrick Diabuah and Shawn Faqua. The biopic is expected to be released in 2022.

