Life in Nigeria has its challenges. Double that and you might understand what it means to be queer in Nigeria.

Rustin Times' latest documentary, 'Defiance: Voices of a New Generation' gives an insight into the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria.

Produced by Avviva Oluwaseun and directed by Harry Itie, the documentary features interviews with Matthew Blaise, Amara the Lesbian, Vincent Desmond and Mariam Sule as they share their self discovery experiences as well experiences with sexual violence, police brutality and homophobic attacks.

Watch the documentary: