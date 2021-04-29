Debo Macaroni addresses sex for roles in Nollywood amid Baba Ijesha's ongoing sexual assault case

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, April 28, the actor addressed the prevalent sex for roles culture in the creative industries. He wrote "This is a perfect time to speak and appeal to the conscience of those in the industry who will never give opportunity to upcoming artists until they sleep with them or collect money from them. Make una dey fear God!!!"

“ open your paynt.... those before you did it ooo. If you want to help your career.. come and suck me” Where is our humanity? This has gone on for so long and it has even become a norm. You will see great Talents struggling simply because they refused to “suck,” Macaroni added.

Macaroni's reaction comes in the wake of reports that Baba Ijesha was arrested a few weeks back for molesting a minor. He reportedly confessed to his crimes.

Claims of sex for roles in Nollywood has been said in hushed tones for years with victims refusing to publicly call out their assaulters for fear of being blacklisted in the industry.