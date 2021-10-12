DC: Superman goes rogue in Injustice, and fans hate it

Consumed by sadness and angered by endless societal vices and international wars, Superman alongside Wonder Woman initiates a new world order, eliminating crime. Although his intentions are pure his methods of accomplishing this are sinister and go against the codes of equality and liberty the justice league stands for.

The injustice plot is quite similar to the 2016s MCU movie Captain America civil war. Where Steve Rogers assembles a few avengers, their cape comrades, over the execution of justice and the servitude to the united nations.

While the plot of injustice is highly definitive and concrete, the execution is highly flawed, the subplots deserve moderate credit. The exploration of these heroes' ; emotional sides, personal relationships and moral spectrums is something I never saw coming into this film.

There’s the banter brotherhood of robin and Nightwing, the blooming affair between Bruce Wayne(Batman) and Selina Kyle(Catwoman), Also the fiery chemistry between Diana and Clark.

After minutes of gruesome combat and multiple superhero deaths, Injustice ends with superman realizing the errors of his ways after Batman [being batman] brings another superman from earth 22 and another pregnant Lois from another universe to appeal to the Kryptonians human side. Which fortunately for the city of Gotham and metropolis he yields.

Despite the efforts from the writers Ernie Altbacker, Ian Roger, and Tom Taylor(comic producer), Dc’s animated adaptation of the famous injustice franchise falls short compared to the original comic material and previous video game exhibitions.

Since its release, DC fans have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with certain character arcs and the overall handling of the plot.[which I must add is somewhat basic and could have been constructed thoroughly]. Even the major inciting incident that pushes superman down the spiral, which was such a huge moment in the comics, was rushed in this film just so the action could be arrived at hastily.

“One fan tweeted, You know it is terrible when the GAME of injustice did better justice than this piece of shi of a movie ROFL”

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

