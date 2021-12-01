RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

DC: Batgirl begins filming!

Israel Olorunnisola

Batgirl is about to make her DCEU debut.

Co-director Adil El Arbi posted an image on Instagram, showing the production of the upcoming film has begun. Arbi's photo shows a clapperboard with the Batgirl logo and contains a table with a nameplate that read "Officer Barbara Gordon '' which is the secret identity of Batgirl portrayed by Leslie Grace.

Arbi wrote in the caption, "Day One of Batgirl!!! Al Hamdoulillah."

Adil El Arbi will be co-directing the upcoming movie with Bilall Fallah. The script is written by Christina Hodson, who wrote 2020's Birds of Prey. The British screenwriter also wrote the script for the upcoming 'The Flash movie' starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their previous version of Batman.

More news regarding the upcoming film has been revealed as production has gotten closer. In October, it was announced that Brendan Fraser had been cast in the film as the villain Firefly. Fraser also currently plays Cliff Steele in DC's Doom Patrol series for HBO Max. In July, it was stated that J.K. Simmons would be reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon in the film. Simmons previously played a role in 2017's theatrical cut of Justice League and Zack Snyder's film version. Simmons is a prominent figure in the Marvel Universe, playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's 2002-2007 Spider-Man trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire and is currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Tom Holland playing the wall-crawler.

DC is yet to declare an official release date for Batgirl, but it is expected to be released sometime in 2022. However, before it finally hits the big screens, fans will be able to travel to a different version of Gotham City when Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, is released on March 4, 2022.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

