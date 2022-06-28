RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

D’Banj to star alongside Mo’Kross, Sandra Okunzuwa in new musical ‘Symphony’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

D’Banj is set to make his Nollywood debut in a forthcoming musical titled Symphony.

Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment]
The music icon will feature in the star-studded movie with Ghanaian movie star Jackie Appiah; Kenyan superstar diva Tanasha Donna, Nollywood stars Lanre Hassan (popularly known as Iya Awero), Bolaji Amusan (Mr. Latin), Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua and Doris Okorie.

Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment]
Shot in exotic locations across Lagos, Symphony follows an inspirational story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects.

D’Banj in Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment]
The film reflects on the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.

Symphony movie [EverRise Entertainment /Sulcata Entertainment]
Symphony is a beautifully crafted, priceless work of art that mirrors the everyday life of the African youth’s journey to relevance,” said Director, Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu.

In the lead roles are Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa who play Slade and Lolita respectively. Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife) and Tanashe Donna also make their acting debut in the musical confirmed for a September 9, 2022 premiere.

Also set to premiere with the film project is a music album comprising original soundtracks and performances from the project, written, recorded, and performed by top stars, artistes featured in the movie.

Symphony is jointly produced by EverRise Entertainment and Sulcata Entertainment.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

