D’Banj to star alongside Mo’Kross, Sandra Okunzuwa in new musical ‘Symphony’

Pulse Nigeria

Shot in exotic locations across Lagos, Symphony follows an inspirational story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects.

Pulse Nigeria

The film reflects on the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.

Pulse Nigeria

“Symphony is a beautifully crafted, priceless work of art that mirrors the everyday life of the African youth’s journey to relevance,” said Director, Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu.

In the lead roles are Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa who play Slade and Lolita respectively. Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife) and Tanashe Donna also make their acting debut in the musical confirmed for a September 9, 2022 premiere.

Also set to premiere with the film project is a music album comprising original soundtracks and performances from the project, written, recorded, and performed by top stars, artistes featured in the movie.