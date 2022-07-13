The new trailer which debuts ahead of the movie's August 12 premiere, promises a showcase of bloody vampire-slaying action with Foxx leading the pack.
'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the JJ Perry directed Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx in the lead role as a vampire hunter.
The Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten written action comedy follows a hard working blue collar dad who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of hunters.
Foxx will star alongside a stellar cast including Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.
Jamie Foxx co-executive produces the forthcoming movie with Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski, and Jason Spitz.
Watch the trailer:
