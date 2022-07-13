RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the JJ Perry directed Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx in the lead role as a vampire hunter.

Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx in 'Day Shift' [Comic Book Movie]
Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx in 'Day Shift' [Comic Book Movie]

The new trailer which debuts ahead of the movie's August 12 premiere, promises a showcase of bloody vampire-slaying action with Foxx leading the pack.

Recommended articles

The Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten written action comedy follows a hard working blue collar dad who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of hunters.

Foxx will star alongside a stellar cast including Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

Jamie Foxx co-executive produces the forthcoming movie with Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski, and Jason Spitz.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May thanks fan who tackled actor over decision to take new wife

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May thanks fan who tackled actor over decision to take new wife

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' is the first No. 1 song on TurnTable Chart's Nigeria Top 100

Asake’s 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)' is the first No. 1 song on TurnTable Chart's Nigeria Top 100

Chadwick Boseman snags posthumous Emmy nomination for ‘What If…?’

Chadwick Boseman snags posthumous Emmy nomination for ‘What If…?’

Meet Mo’ Nike, the undercover voice

Meet Mo’ Nike, the undercover voice

Crayon releases exciting visuals for 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'

Crayon releases exciting visuals for 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

A ‘Lekki Wives’ sequel is officially in the works!

A ‘Lekki Wives’ sequel is officially in the works!

Trending

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

5 Nollywood films that gave us sleepless nights as kids

Scared kids

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Viola Davis in The Woman King

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Olu Jacobs [Instagram]