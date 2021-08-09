Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

Details of the new film are still under wraps. However, the singer confirmed in an interview with DJ Carisma on 'Checc'd In Carisma', that filming is ongoing in California.

Davido further revealed that the new movie will see him take on an acting role unlike his Hollywood debut in 'Coming 2 America'.

"I got movies coming on," Davido said. "I did a little acting in 'Coming to America 2' but I didn't really act, I performed at the wedding. Now I'm about to do a little acting, I just got enrolled in this movie, part of why I'm out here."

The star singer also recently teased fans with photos of a movie set trailer shared on Instagram.

