David Oyelowo interprets new role in Les Misérables' adaptation

David Oyelowo interprets Javert's character in Les Misérables' adaptation

David Oyelowo puts a starling performance in interpreting the role of the primary antagonist in the novel originally written by Victor Hugo in 1862.

  • Published:

British-Nigerian actor, David Oyelowo reincarnates the strong and antagonistic character of Javert in the non-musical adaption of 'Les Misérables'.

In a new trailer released on BBC's YouTube channel, the 'Selma' star puts a starling performance in interpreting the role of the primary antagonist in the novel originally written by Victor Hugo in 1862.

ALSO READ: David Oyelowo to fetaure in civil rights drama about an African-American doctor

With the performance in the few scenes from the trailer, Oyelowo might be on his way to repeating Hugh Jackman's success when he gave the performance of a lifetime in the 2012 movie musical.

play David Oyelowo features in 'Les Mierabless' as Javert. (YouTube/BBC)

 

According to reports, Masterpiece, the classics-centered production outfit, is releasing a non-musical, six-episode miniseries of 'Les Misérables' starring David Oyelowo.

The new miniseries adaptation and non-musical adaptation focuses on the many layers of Valjean and Javert’s iconic cat-and-mouse relationship, and is also set against the epic backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest.

The miniseries was written by the Andrew Davies, who was responsible for 'Pride & Prejudice,' and 'House of Cards' series.

