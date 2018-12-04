news

British-Nigerian actor, David Oyelowo reincarnates the strong and antagonistic character of Javert in the non-musical adaption of 'Les Misérables'.

In a new trailer released on BBC's YouTube channel, the 'Selma' star puts a starling performance in interpreting the role of the primary antagonist in the novel originally written by Victor Hugo in 1862.

With the performance in the few scenes from the trailer, Oyelowo might be on his way to repeating Hugh Jackman's success when he gave the performance of a lifetime in the 2012 movie musical.

According to reports, Masterpiece, the classics-centered production outfit, is releasing a non-musical, six-episode miniseries of 'Les Misérables' starring David Oyelowo.

The new miniseries adaptation and non-musical adaptation focuses on the many layers of Valjean and Javert’s iconic cat-and-mouse relationship, and is also set against the epic backdrop of France at a time of civil unrest.

The miniseries was written by the Andrew Davies, who was responsible for 'Pride & Prejudice,' and 'House of Cards' series.