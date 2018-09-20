Daredevil returns on Netflix for Season 3

news

Marvel's series, 'Daredevil' has returned on Netflix for the third season.

According to a report by Mashable, Matt Murdock, returns as the series hero looking more determined and ready to damn love.

Scheduled to premiere on October 19, the series third season is expected to bring more intrigue and action.

In this new teaser for Season 3, Matt doesn't seem like a new kind of guy and the teaser shows a bloodied character laying out his new ethos on crimefighting in the wake of his near-death experience.

Confirming the audience take on the new personality, Matt says "There's only one true way to end evil, to finish it for good."