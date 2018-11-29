Pulse.ng logo
Dare Olaitan's 'Knock Out Blessing' gets December release date

Here's when Dare Olaitan's 'Knockout Blessing' will be released in cinemas

Dare Olaitan's 'Knockout Blessing' will be released in cinemas on December 28, 2018.

  • Published:

A release date has been announced for Dare Olaitan's upcoming film 'Knockout Blessing.'

The movie which features  Linda Ejiofor, Tope Tedela, Demola Adedoyin, Ade Laoye, Meg Otanwa, Udoka Oyeka, Gbenga Titiloye, Tony Akposheri, Bucci Franklin and KC Ejelonu will be released in cinemas on December 28, 2018.

ALSO READ: Ojukokoro is the movie of the year

Written and directed by Dare Olaitan, the movie 'Knockout Blessing' is an intriguing tale about three girls on an adventure to survive.

play

'Knock Out Blessing' tells an intriguing tale about three girls on an adventure to survive, which takes them down a path that leads into the criminal sector of Nigeria's political underworld.

Linda Ejiofor, Tope Tedela star in 'Knock Out Blessing'

Linda Ejiofor, Tope Tedela and Demola Adedoyin featured in Dare Olaitan's new movie project, 'Knock Out Blessing.'

play

 

The new movie is coming following the success of Ojukokoro, which got several award nominations and screened in some film festivals.

For 'Knock Out Blessing,' Olaitan engaged the services of a star-studded cast to interpret the characters in the comedy crime-thriller.

play

Other movie acts featured in the movie are Ade Laoye, Meg Otanwa, Udoka Oyeka, Gbenga Titiloye, Tony Akposheri, Bucci Franklin, KC Ejelonu, Abayomi Alvin, Sandra Eze and Odenike.

